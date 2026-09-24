Pages went 3-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

This was Pages' second game back after a month-long absence due to a fractured left hand. He's played in center field in both games, so the outfielder should be able to handle a starting role in the postseason. Pages has put together a strong campaign, batting .275 with an .803 OPS, 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 73 runs scored, 25 doubles, two triples and 12 stolen bases over 130 contests, numbers mostly in line with last year's marks despite the time lost to injury.