Pages (hand) began hitting off a tee over the weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's the beginning of a hitting progression for Pages, who is working his way back from a fractured left hand. Pages is just over two weeks into a projected 4-to-5 week absence, and he would appear to have a chance to be back closer to the front end of that timeline. Tommy Edman has moved to center field for the Dodgers to cover for the absence of Pages, with Alex Freeland and Miguel Rojas slotting in at second base.