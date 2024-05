Pages went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Pages kicked off a five-run second inning for the Dodgers with a two-run shot off Jordan Montgomery following a one-out walk from Enrique Hernandez. It was the rookie outfielder's third home run of the campaign and he's now hit safely in eight consecutive games. Over that stretch he's batting .363 (12-for-33) with two homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored.