Pages went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 11-2 rout of the Nationals.

The rookie outfielder took Tanner Rainey deep in the eighth inning for his second homer in seven games since his promotion. Pages is batting .259 (7-for-27) in the majors with five of his hits going for extra bases, but his 0:9 BB:K is at least a small warning sign that tougher times could lie ahead.