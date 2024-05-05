Pages went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's blowout win over Atlanta.

Pages jumped on a hanging four-seamer from Bryce Elder to lead off the bottom of the fourth and launched it 412 feet into the stands in center field for his fourth home run of the season, and second in his last three games. The rookie outfielder also added a single in the contest, giving him back-to-back multi-hit games. Pages has been on an absolute tear at the plate throughout his now 10-game hitting streak, batting .418 (18-for-43) over that stretch with three homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored. He's also tallied at least one RBI in three straight games.