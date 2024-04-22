Pages went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Pages crushed a home run to straightaway center off Grant Hartwig in the fifth to put the Dodgers up 10-0 and also added a double in the win. Sunday was the first multi-hit game of his career and his first game driving in any runs. Since being called up, Pages has started in all five games and seems to have a clear path to an everyday role as long as Jason Heyward (back) remains out. The 23-year-old is slashing .222/.300/.500 with three extra base hits and a 0:9 BB:K in 20 plate appearances.