Pages went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 win against the Padres.

Pages withstood a Padres review challenge to pick up his first theft as a major-leaguer following an eighth-inning single. The 23-year-old hasn't been a big base-stealer as a pro, topping out at seven thefts in the minors, though he does have 83rd percentile sprint speed, per Statcast. Pages continues to see everyday playing time for the Dodgers, but he's tailed off a bit of late with a .158/.261/.158 slash line and 34.8 percent strikeout rate over his past six games.