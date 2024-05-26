Barnes will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Reds.
Barnes will start for the first time in a week while top backstop Will Smith rests for the day game. Over 45 plate appearances this season, Barnes is hitting .189 with zero home runs or stolen bases.
