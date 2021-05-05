Bibens-Dirkx signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The 36-year-old right-hander will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City and is expected to work out of the bullpen. Bibens-Dirkx previously made 37 appearances (12 starts) for the Rangers between the 2017 and 2018 seasons, posting a 5.27 ERA.
More News
-
Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Released by Texas•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Back with Rangers•
-
Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Heading overseas•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Undergoes season-ending knee surgery•
-
Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Rejoining Rangers•