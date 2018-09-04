Bibens-Dirkx will be recalled by the Rangers on Tuesday, the Rangers' official site reports.

The 33-year-old has thrown 41 innings for the Rangers this season, making six starts and four relief appearances. He hasn't had much success, allowing a 6.59 ERA. While he doesn't walk many batters (5.9 percent), he also doesn't strike out enough (16.1 percent) or keep the ball on the ground (64.1 percent groundball rate). He'll likely be a low-leverage reliever for the Rangers down the stretch.