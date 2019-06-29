Rangers' Austin Bibens-Dirkx: Back with Rangers
Bibens-Dirkx has signed a contract to return to the Rangers, and he will start for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday night, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bibens-Dirkx signed a contract with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the offseason, but he has decided to return stateside and rejoin his former club. Bibens-Dirkx started six games for the Rangers each of the last two seasons, so he should garner consideration if the club decides to add a starter from the minor-league ranks.
