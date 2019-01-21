Bibens-Dirkx (knee) has signed a contract with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan, Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning Star reports.

Bibens-Dirkx confirmed the signing on his Instagram account, along with the news that he and his wife are expecting a child. He underwent offseason knee surgery, but that has not impacted his offseason throwing program -- he's posted a few videos of him throwing to his Instagram page. The 33-year-old right-hander spent more than a decade in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut for the Rangers in 2017. In 52 appearances (12 starts) with Texas, Bibens-Dirkx went 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA over 114.1 innings.