Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Treinen (shoulder) to make the NLDS roster, though his role and availability are yet to be determined, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen hasn't pitched in a game for over a month, so it may be too much to expect him to immediately pitch in high-leverage situations or on back-to-back days. The veteran reliever has thrown only five innings all season, giving up one run and posting a 6:1 K:BB. Treinen is a critical piece of Los Angeles' bullpen when healthy, so it would be a major boost to the team's title chances if he's able to work his way back into shape over a potential deep playoff run. The right-hander faced three batters in a simulated game Wednesday and will toss another sim game in the next few days, per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com.