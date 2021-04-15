Treinen struck out two and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning, earning the hold in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Colorado.

The sinker-throwing righty has strung together four consecutive scoreless outings after a shaky 2021 debut, lowering his ERA to a respectable 3.60. The 32-year-old's best days may be behind him, but his stuff remains elite and, pitching for a team that presumes to hold late leads in the majority of its games this season, Treinen should continue to earn plenty of hold opportunities.