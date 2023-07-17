Miller exited Sunday's game against the Mets due to right knee discomfort, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Miller got into a jam in the fifth inning and exited with a trainer after tossing 4.2 innings. He said after the game that he was "all good" and said that he wanted to pitch through the issue. Given his postgame comments, it seems unlikely that the right-hander will be forced to miss any turns through the rotation, but he'll presumably be monitored by the team's medical staff in the coming days. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five.