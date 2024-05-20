Miller (shoulder) is expected to throw a simulated game Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Miller continues to make progress in his recovery after being sent to the 15-day injured list April 13 due to right shoulder inflammation. He successfully completed a bullpen session Saturday, and as expected, he's now been given the green light to toss a sim game. Miller will likely be sent out on a rehab assignment later in the week, assuming all goes well Tuesday.