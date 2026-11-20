The Twins acquired Miller and minor-league catcher Francisco Espinoza from the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for third baseman Royce Lewis, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's a swap of former top prospects for the Dodgers and Twins, with Miller heading to Minnesota after appearing in just five big-league games the past two seasons. The right-hander flashed his potential with a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 119:32 K:BB across 124.1 regular-season innings as a rookie in 2023, but he's struggled to stick in the majors the past three years. Miller primarily worked out of the bullpen between Triple-A and the majors the past two seasons, but it's possible the Twins will give him another look as a starter.