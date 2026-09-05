The Dodgers activated Miller (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Miller was placed on the IL near the end of spring training and began a minor-league rehab assignment in early August. Over seven games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he posted a 3.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 14 innings. Six of those appearances came out of the bullpen, and that's expected to be Miller's role upon his return to the major-league club. To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, Alek Thomas was designated for assignment, and to clear room on the active roster, Kyle Hurt was optioned to the minors.