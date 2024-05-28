Miller (shoulder) will make his next minor-league rehab start Friday or Saturday and is scheduled to throw about four inning, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller allowed three runs and threw 55 pitches over three frames in his first rehab outing Sunday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, and it's no surprise he'll require at least one more appearance in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers. The 24-year-old could be back in the big-league rotation as early as next week, but it's also possible he'll require a third rehab outing.