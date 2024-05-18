Miller (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Miller is now expected to throw a three-inning simulated game within the next few days. Assuming all goes well, he will then embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Dodgers haven't said how long they plan on keeping Miller in the minors, but considering he has been on the shelf since April 13, he will likely need to make multiple starts in order to get back to a starter's workload.