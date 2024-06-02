Miller (shoulder) is scheduled for a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Oklahoma City after he allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings Saturday for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Eric Stephen of SBNation.comreports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Miller experienced some reduced velocity, but it doesn't appear to be injury related. The right-hander threw 65 pitches and will continue building up his workload to about five innings as he moves up to the Triple-A level. An additional start after that hasn't been ruled out, but Miller could rejoin the Dodgers if Friday's outing goes to plan.