The Dodgers recalled Miller from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Miller never quite got his feet underneath him in the majors last season, turning in an 8.52 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 56 innings in 13 starts. He's off to a much better start in the minors this year with three runs allowed through 12 frames, so he'll get another chance to prove he can stick with the big-league squad. Landon Knack was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.