The Dodgers may consider calling up Miller to fill a void in the rotation next week, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

With Blake Snell (shoulder) landing on the injured list Sunday and both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki on a once-per-week pitching schedule, Los Angeles is likely to need fill-in pitchers next Tuesday and Wednesday against Colorado at the tail end of a stretch of six games in six days. The team has recently given big-league starts to both Landon Knack and Justin Wrobleski, but both struggled mightily in their outings. The Dodgers could go back to one or both of those hurlers or elect for a bullpen game to cover open days in the rotation next week, but Miller is also a possibility for a call-up, as he's had success in the big leagues in the past (he logged a 3.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 22 regular-season starts in 2023). The righty lost his rotation spot last year after struggling to an 8.52 ERA over 56 regular-season innings, but he's been passable with Triple-A Oklahoma City so far this season, allowing only three earned runs despite a 7:8 K:BB over 9.2 frames. After Wednesday, Los Angeles has just five games over the following eight days, so the team's need for stand-in starters will be less urgent. In the longer term, there may not be room for Miller in the Dodgers' rotation -- Snell is eyeing a short-term stay on the IL, Tony Gonsolin (back) may need just two or three more rehab starts before he's ready to be activated, and Shohei Ohtani (elbow) remains a possibility to begin pitching in games sometime in May.