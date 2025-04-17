Miller allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over three innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday.

Miller was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon in order to make a spot start with the big club. He fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but the Dodgers' offense responded with a seven-run bottom of the frame to seemingly take the pressure off the young right-hander. However, Miller gave back most of the lead in the third inning, surrendering five runs -- four of which came on a Michael Toglia grand slam -- in that frame. Overall, Miller needed 84 pitches to retire nine batters, and the only real positive to take away from his start is that he racked up seven punchouts. Miller could be sent back down to the minors in short order with Los Angeles playing just five games over the next eight days, though the team will likely need another spot starter for one game next week, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that Miller will get another chance to make an impression.