Miller (shoulder) threw a three-inning, 51-pitch sim game Tuesday and is expected to make a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Miller has been out since April 13 while nursing right shoulder inflammation, but he got one step closer to returning Tuesday. The 25-year-old will likely need to make multiple rehab starts with the team's minor-league affiliates before potentially returning to the major-league roster in early June.