The Dodgers may be leaning toward having Miller (shoulder) make another rehab start in the minors, per MLB.com.

In Miller's most recent rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, he worked four-plus innings and threw 85 pitches while sitting at 97-to-98 mph on his fastball. There had been talk of that appearance being the right-hander's final one in the minors before returning to the Dodgers' rotation, but it appears the organization may instead want him to get in one more rehab start. Miller said after Friday's appearance that he felt healthy, so an additional minor-league outing appears to be less about his health and more about his effectiveness -- he's posted a 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings during his rehab stint thus far. The Dodgers begin a stretch Tuesday during which they play on 13 consecutive days, so it stands to reason that if Miller doesn't have any setbacks, he'll be back in the majors sometime during that span.