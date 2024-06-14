Miller (shoulder) allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

This was likely Miller's final rebab appearance before being activated from the injured list. While the surface stats weren't strong, his fastball was measured between 96 and 99 mph and he threw 51 of 93 pitches for strikes. If the Dodgers elect to keep him on five days rest and bring him back to the big-league roster, Miller would make his return at Coors Field on Tuesday.