Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Miller (shoulder) will return from the injured list and start Wednesday against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Right shoulder inflammation has kept Miller on the injured list since mid-April, but he's been playing in rehab games since May 26. The 25-year-old righty put up a 7.80 ERA and 1.80 WHIP alongside a 10:8 K:BB ratio through 15 innings in the minors, though he was able to touch 99 mph with his fastball during his last outing. He will be welcomed back to the big leagues by a Rockies offense that currently ranks 17th in the majors with a .687 OPS.