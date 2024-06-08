Miller (shoulder) tossed four-plus innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

This was Miller's third minor-league rehab appearance, and he's gradually worked up from three frames in his first rehab outing to four innings Friday. The righty hurler wasn't at his sharpest, but he approached a full workload with 85 pitches and sat at 97-98 mph with his fastball, per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, after experiencing reduced velocity in his prior outing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said prior to Miller's outing Friday that it could be the pitcher's final minor-league appearance before returning to the big club, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, but a decision on Miller's next step has not yet been announced. He's struggled throughout his rehab stint, collecting a 6.97ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across 10.1 frames.