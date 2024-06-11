Miller (shoulder) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Miller was effective in his last outing with Oklahoma City, pitching four innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said that if all goes well Thursday, it'll be Miller's final appearance of his rehab assignment before he'll return to the major-league roster. The 25-year-old has been on the 15-day injured list since April 13 due to right shoulder inflammation, but Miller now appears to be on the doorstep of making his return after two months away from the playing with the Dodgers.