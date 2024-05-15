Miller (shoulder) will throw two simulated innings at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Assuming all goes well Wednesday, Miller will move onto either a three-inning sim game or begin a rehab assignment with one of the Dodgers' minor-league affiliates. Either way, the 25-year-old right-hander will most likely require multiple appearances in the minors as he continues building up to a starter's workload.