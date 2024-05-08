Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Miller (shoulder) is coming up on a minor-league rehab assignment "pretty quickly," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Miller threw a bullpen session Monday, his second since being placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder April 13. Roberts noted that the right-hander's velocity was "good" in the session and sounded optimistic about Miller's progress in his recovery from the injury. The second-year hurler will make at least one minor-league rehab start, though it's still unclear how many more bullpens he'll throw before he reaches that point.