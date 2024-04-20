Miller (shoulder) said Saturday that he's going to start playing catch either Monday or Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Miller was placed on the Dodgers' 15-day IL on April 13 due to inflammation in his right shoulder. He's been limited to plyometric work since then, but it appears he'll be able to start throwing again as soon as Monday. Miller has gone 1-1 over three starts this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 11.2 innings while recording 18 strikeouts.