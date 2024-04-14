Miller (shoulder) is hopeful to begin throwing again as soon as next week, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, but the right-hander described the injury as "nothing too serious". Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that the team is optimistic that Miller could return to throwing in the next 5-7 days. If the 25-year-old is able to get back on the mound as soon as hoped, his build up would likely have to be minimal before returning to the major-league roster.