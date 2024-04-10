Miller didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

After a stellar season debut, Miller's now allowed seven runs over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in his subsequent two starts. The 25-year-old right-hander now sports a 5.40 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through his first 11.2 innings this year. Miller's next outing is currently lined up for early next week against the Nationals.