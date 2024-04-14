Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Dodgers on Saturday, retroactive to April 11, with right shoulder inflammation, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Harris was told by one source that Miller's injury is "not severe" and surgery is not expected to be needed. However, there is no timetable at this point for the young hurler's return, and the Dodgers certainly will be cautious with their prized right-hander. Miller had struggled in his last two starts, allowing seven runs over 5.2 innings. He had been scheduled to start early next week against the Nationals and it's not clear at this point who might fill in.