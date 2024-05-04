Miller (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Miller has been on the injured list since April 13 due to inflammation in his right shoulder, and Friday marked his first time throwing off a mound since then. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he isn't sure how many more bullpen sessions Miller will need to throw before he progresses to facing live hitters, so the 25-year-old righty will likely remain without a clear return timeline until he gets to that point.