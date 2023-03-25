Zimmer was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Saturday, EEric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Zimmer was attempting to win one of the final bench spots for the Dodgers to open the season after signing as an NRI over the winter. The former top prospect hit .276/.417/.345 with a pair of stolen bases over 20 games in the Cactus League, but he'll likely begin the 2023 season as a starting outfielder for Triple-A Oklahoma City.