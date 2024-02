Zimmer signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer spent time at the Triple-A level in the Dodgers and Red Sox organizations in 2023, hitting eight homers and stealing 19 bases in 78 games. The 31-year-old has a career .631 OPS and 33.9 percent strikeout rate over parts of six major-league seasons. He'll try to win a reserve outfielder role in Colorado.