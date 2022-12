Zimmer agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Zimmer will presumably be with the big leaguers in spring training, at least to begin camp. He would seem to be a long shot to make the team, though he remains viable as an outfield reserve thanks to his speed and defense. Now 30, Zimmer has struck out in more than one-third of his 975 major-league plate appearances to date while slugging .333 across 372 games.