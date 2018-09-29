Dozier is not starting Saturday against the Giants, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Dozier has fallen into the short side of a platoon in September, starting against every lefty while sitting against every righty over the last 21 games. With righty Dereck Rodriguez on the mound Saturday, Dozier finds himself on the bench, but expect him back in the lineup for the finale against southpaw Andrew Suarez.

More News
Our Latest Stories