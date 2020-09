Ferguson (2-1) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk and struck out two in one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Ferguson allowed a two-run homer to Matt Kemp in the eighth inning, and the Dodgers were unable to cover that damage. The 24-year-old Ferguson was also charged with a blown save, his second of the year. He's amassed four holds with a 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB across 16.1 innings.