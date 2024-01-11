The Dodgers and Ferguson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.4 million contract Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It's a nice salary bump for Ferguson, who was eligible for salary arbitration for the final time. The left-handed reliever collected a 3.43 ERA and 70:23 K:BB across 60.1 frames with the Dodgers in 2023.
More News
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Opener assignment Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Opening Friday's game•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Opener assignment Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Collects third save•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Will be opener Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Pitches scoreless inning•