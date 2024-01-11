The Dodgers and Ferguson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.4 million contract Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's a nice salary bump for Ferguson, who was eligible for salary arbitration for the final time. The left-handed reliever collected a 3.43 ERA and 70:23 K:BB across 60.1 frames with the Dodgers in 2023.