Ferguson earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning.

Yankees closer Clay Homes couldn't convert a save chance in the bottom of the 10th inning, and he left in the bottom of the 11th with two runners on base and New York clinging to a two-run lead. Ferguson took over and struck out the first batter he faced before allowing a run-scoring single. However, Arizona had previously lost its DH spot and ran through its list of reserve hitters, so Ferguson intentionally walked catcher Gabriel Moreno to load the bases in order to get to Diamondbacks reliever Scott McGough, who was forced to hit. Predictably, McGough struck out looking, and Ferguson walked away with his first save of the campaign. The left-hander nabbed a career-high three saves with the Dodgers last season, but he's not a threat to Holmes' closer role.