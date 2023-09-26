Ferguson will serve as the opening pitcher in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader at Colorado, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Ryan Pepiot looks poised to operate in bulk relief for the visiting Dodgers. Ferguson boasts a 2.47 ERA and 67:22 K:BB in 58.1 innings this season, but he'll probably only cover the bottom of the first Tuesday versus the Rockies.
