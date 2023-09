Ferguson will serve as an opener for the Dodgers in Friday's game versus the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts also noted that Ryan Yarbrough will be part of the pitching plan, likely as a bulk reliever. It's the sixth opener assignment this season for Ferguson, who boasts a 2.56 ERA and 66:21 K:BB over 56.1 frames in 2023.