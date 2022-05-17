The Dodgers optioned Ferguson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
After a lengthy recovery from September 2020 Tommy John surgery, Ferguson rejoined the Dodgers on Monday and was pressed into action out of the bullpen in the team's 5-4 win over Arizona. Despite delivering a scoreless inning en route to capturing a hold, Ferguson will head back to the minors to continue to shake off the rust. Assuming Ferguson performs effectively with Oklahoma City, he could be in line for a quick return to the big-league roster.
