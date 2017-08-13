Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Officially activated from DL
Hatcher (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
After spending over seven weeks on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, Hatcher is set to rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen where he'll look to improve upon his 4.66 ERA moving forward. In a corresponding move, Kyle Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
