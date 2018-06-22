Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Scant workload in June
Hatcher has fired four scoreless innings across three June appearances, allowing three hits and four walks while recording five strikeouts.
The 33-year-old right-hander went a full 12 days (May 31-June 11) without seeing any action, and he subsequently went another six between appearances this month until being called upon in Wednesday's win over the Padres. Hatcher has actually proven reliable of late after a rough start to the season, as he's generated scoreless efforts in eight of his last nine appearances overall. He's in line for the occasional decision as a middle reliever, but his fantasy value remains heavily limited to very deep formats.
