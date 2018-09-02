Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Contract selected Saturday
Hatcher's contract was selected by the Athletics on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hatcher was designated for assignment by Oakland in early August after posting a 4.24 ERA over 34 innings. The 33-year-old should take on a low-leverage role out of the bullpen for the final month of the regular season.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Clears waivers, heads to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Scant workload in June•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Hit with loss Monday•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Pivotal relief contributions Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Surrenders winning run Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...